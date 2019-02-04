MATT condemns social media attack on Hema Ramkissoon

People’s Empowerment Party (PEP) political leader Phillip Edward Alexander. FILE PHOTO

THE MEDIA Association of TT (MATT) has condemned the social media attack on CNC3 deputy head of news Hema Ramkissoon by Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) political leader Phillip Edward Alexander.

After Ramkissoon interviewed PEP chairman Felicia Holder and South leader/deputy party organiser Michelle Davis on her Morning Brew show, Alexander took to social media via posts and live videos to attack Ramkissoon on her integrity, career and personal life.

MATT, in a release on Sunday, said it takes issue with individuals using cyberbullying and other scare tactics as a means of silencing the voices of journalists and other media workers performing their jobs.

It said, "We take this opportunity to again remind citizens that Freedom of the Press remains enshrined in this country's Constitution. MATT understands that not everyone will be pleased with the job done by journalists but we strongly condemn the use of character assassination and other veiled threats as a means of registering that dissatisfaction."

MATT said the latest incidents to cause it concern are the recent statements Alexander has issued against Ramkissoon.

"MATT sees any attack against media workers as disturbing, and a direct threat to our democracy. We continue to urge any party aggrieved by media reports to refrain from using incendiary language and instead choose non-violent methods of addressing concerns. MATT remains of the belief that without a free press there cannot be true democracy and therefore will continue to fight for the protection of those rights."

A group called the International Women's Resource Network, in an earlier release entitled Female Journalists under Attack, expressed concern about treatment of Ramkissoon by the PEP.

"Concerns on the issue were also raised by the organisation's members in international jurisdictions who, having viewed the related posts on social media, have described the attacks to be detrimental to not only the character and integrity of Ms Ramkissoon but also those of other women and female journalists in general."

The group said the social media content relating to the issue was "vile and hate-filled to even suggest that a crime was committed by Ms Ramkissoon.

"If as a country we are serious about dealing with issues around gender sensitivity and instilling respect in the ways in which we treat with women, then the PEP owes Ms Ramkissoon an urgent apology."