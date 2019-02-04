Magic Mist meets with NCRHA on debt

OFFICIALS of Magic Mist Services met on Sunday with officials of the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) on payments owed to the company.

Newsday had previously reported that Magic Mist corporate secretary Roberta Robertson expressed concern that the company is owed $15 million by government and state entities, and the biggest debt is in the health sector. She said the outstanding debt has been detrimental to the company's cash flow.

The issue was raised with Robertson after a Magic Mist custodian at Mt Hope Hospital, which is run by the NCRHA, contacted Newsday about about being paid months late.

NCRHA CEO Davlin Thomas told Newsday in a telephone interview the meeting on Sunday with Magic Mist was to determine what could be paid to the company.

"We were waiting on a release and we got a release. We are paying them something. As we get monies we pay them. We ourselves are attempting to manage the cash flow that would facilitate regularity of payment.”

Thomas said the NCRHA was paying small amounts and another payment was made yesterday in an effort to ensure continuity.