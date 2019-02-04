Ex-MTS worker seeks back-pay

HAVING devoted seven years of her life to maintaining public buildings that house the Police Service, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Tourism, retired cleaner Joan Cook Corry would now like to enjoy the fruits of her labour. However, she is claiming to have gotten a run around from the National Maintenance Training Company (MTS), despite seeing other workers receiving their due back-pay.

She said last November, MTS had asked her to fill out a bank-form and vowed to send her back-pay directly to her account. This never transpired. She checked the office again, only to be told "don’t call us we’ll call you," but nothing happened.

"I went to check this morning and told them ‘I can’t be up and down for my money. They said, ‘We don’t have money.' " Cook Corry said she felt something was wrong.

"I expected to have a good Christmas and a good New Year but instead I had a bad Christmas. But on Christmas Eve I met workers who said they had got $20,000 or $25,000. They paid all these workers, including my friend who was on a three month contract."

MTS corporate communication manager Adrian Raymond took Cook Corry’s details from Newsday to check up on, promising to get back to us within an hour.

Within 30 minutes, he called back, with news, a mixture of good and not-so-good.

“She is going to get her money,” he vowed. However, Raymond added, “It is a very small amount.” He said she had retired in 2012, so the back-pay would apply to just one year of the period of the collective agreement covering 2011 to 2014. Raymond said MTS is processing the back-pay for its workers in batches, starting with workers currently employed and then doing retirees.

He said the process entails some delay while the company checks the workers’ names, bank accounts and tax obligations, although he did not know why Cook Corry had been told MTS has no money. Raymond promised to put in place a new facility for workers to call MTS to inquire about these payments.