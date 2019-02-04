Dr Rambachan stresses succession planning to clubs

Dr Surujrattan Rambachan

TABAQUITE MP and management expert Dr Surujrattan Rambachan has advised leading cricket club officials that succession planning is crucial to their attainment of excellence.

He made the point at a recent Club Development Seminar organised by the Princes Town Regional Corporation under the initiative of Alderman Azim Bassarath.

Dr Rambachan, a former Local Government Minister said leaders must be willing to displace themselves on the administrative ladder to ensure the growth and development of the club, their community and the game of cricket.

"One must be prepared to be selfless and not selfish," he said to a packed hall at the corporation last Saturday. Dr Rambachan said the reason for having a club was to promote human development, not only within the organisation, but in the communities where they operate.

He also advised the participants, representing scores of cricket clubs in the Princes Town geographical jurisdiction, that administrators must also have a sound philosophy and vision which are shared with their members.

Dr Rambachan pointed out that another crucial component in realizing a club's objectives is accurately assessing a member's strengths and weaknesses, as each person has unique characteristics.

He told the audience in the interactive discourse that transformation through the pursuit of human and holistic development can be greatly boosted with a proper balance of sports and academics.

The former Minister of Works and Development said it was also important for clubs to engage the community in their activities.

He said, as Works Minister, he oversaw the construction of 37 pavilions in community recreation grounds around the nation which included office space equipped with appliances where meetings could be held.

Dr Rambachan said two employees were hired at each facility to ensure its proper maintenance, but lamented that this initiative has not been sustained by the present administration.

He said communication is also key to administrative success and that "conversation leads to conversion." He also stressed on the importance of using powerful images to get one's message across such as on social and mainstream media.

Setting goals which are measurable and sustainable are also crucial in attaining the highest standards in any organisation, Dr Rambachan said.

"Don't be afraid to conceptualize ideas and present proposals even to the most unlikely audiences," he urged.

Now heavily involved in real estate development, he claimed the modern Chaguanas Borough Corporation hall was an idea he had while he was mayor of the town.

Dr Rambachan said he pitched the architectural concept to the then minister of local government though both were on the opposite sides of the political divide.

He said, his plan of an open courtyard in the centre of the edifice with a sunken indoor auditorium captured the imagination of the then government and is now a reality.

Dr Rambachan advised the club representatives that they should not be discouraged by obstacles along the way, which must be seen as challenges to be overcome through potent counter-arguments and negotiation.

"You must employ a method of thinking through what is before you because there are always solutions available. And it is useful not to impose yourself on others since leadership must be shared," said Dr Rambachan.

He stressed that positional leadership can have its limits so it was important to build relationships by listening to other points of views in reaching a consensus.

Also present at the seminar, hosted by the corporation for the second consecutive year, was Operations Manager of the TT Cricket Board Dudnath Ramkessoon; president of the Umpires and Scorers' Council Parasram Singh; Kelvin Mohammed, president of the South East Zonal Council of the TTCB; and Councillor Latchi Narine Ramdhan, elective representative of St Julien/Princes Town North on the corporation.

Also making important contributions were cricket commentator Brij Parasnath and Dr Radley Ramdhan, a Trinidadian specialist in naturopathic medicine who has served as an active member of the US Army in the Middle East.