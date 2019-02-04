CoP clarifies ACIB position

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith yesterday clarified his position on corruption and the role of the Anti Corruption Investigation Bureau (ACIB), in response to a recent newspaper report suggesting that his views have changed.

According to the release, Griffith maintained the view that the ACIB should act under an umbrella unit where other entities investigating matters of corruption and white-collar crime can co-exist.

The release also refuted claims that Griffith demanded that it be removed from the Office of the Attorney General, saying the bureau no longer exists as an individual entity without aligning itself with other arms of the police service.

"The rationale being given by others as it pertains to the interest of transparency is not the reason or the business of the Police Commissioner, as his reason for ACIB being aligned with the other units for such investigations is to ensure that all relevant data and evidence are shared with all bodies so such investigations can be more efficient."

Referring to a newspaper report suggesting he wanted the ACIB to remain where it is, the release also denied these claims, and said the commissioner has not made any direct statements as it would be outside his remit.

"He did what was required, which is to submit a recommendation, as part of a comprehensive report on a suite of proposals on the restructuring of the TTPS. These recommendations are for the consideration of the relevant officials, one of which includes the ACIB to not work as a body by itself outside of the realm of the TTPS," the release said.