Cedros fishermen fear for their safety

CEDROS and Icacos fishermen say they have lost their livelihood and now fear for their safety.

They have stopped going out at sea because of the recent kidnapping of six fishermen.

Cedros councillor Shankar Teelucksingh said while the waters in the Gulf of Paria are calm, no one is venturing out at sea.

“Since news broke about the kidnapping of the six men by Venezuelan pirates, fishermen have stopped work completely,” Teelucksingh said.

The men, identified as Jude Jaikaran, 16; Jason Jaikaran, 38, and Jerry O'Brian, 36; Ricky Rambharose, 35; Brandon Arjoon, 29; and Linton Manohar, 36, were captured last Sunday while fishing.

A photograph has been circulating on social media showing them sitting on the floor while being surrounded by men pointing guns at them. The photo was sent to relatives last week Monday.

People living along the coastline in that area, Teelucksingh said, now fear for their lives because of the crisis in Venezuela and the kidnapping of the fishermen.

“Everyone is praying for a peaceful resolution to the Venezuelan crisis and for the safe return of the men who were captured,” Shankar said.

Chairman of the Cedros Fishing Corporative Society (CFCS) Lewis Padharat is calling on National Security Minister Stuart Young to protect fishermen in the Cedros area.

“The Coast Guard is protectting the border against drug trade, but they are not protecting fishermen,” Padarath said.

Fishermen in the areas of Icacos, Chatam, Bonase and Granville, Padarath said, have stopped working completely.

“It has become extremely dangerous to go out at sea. Venezuela's National Guard keeps a keen eye on the fishermen from this country and as result there has been many arrests in recent years.” Padarath said.

In years gone by, fishermen lived comfortably from this trade but due to the rise the price of gas and not with the kidnapping of fishermen, this is no longer so, he added.

The fishermen have been holding several meetings to discuss the issue of gas and oil for their boats and now their own security.

They said they are now forced to spend more on gas since regular gas was taken off the market, and now they will have to spend even more for security when they go out at sea.

Icacos Fishing Association president Esook Ali said most of the fishermen from his district, as well as neighbouring Chatham, have given up their trade at this time because of the security risks.