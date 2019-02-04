Accused chooses judge-alone days after proclamation

Photo: Jeff Mayers

THE country’s first judge-alone trial could start on Wednesday with a murder accused having so decided, instead of the usual trial by jury.

Kwasi Forde, of San Fernando, told Justice Gillian Lucky in the San Fernando High court this morning, that he wants her to conduct his trial. Section 2 of the Miscellaneous Provision (trial by judge alone) Act, 2017, was proclaimed on Friday by President Paula-Mae Weekes which allows an accused person to choose whether he or she wishes to be tried by a jury or a judge alone.

Forde was committed to stand trial for the murder of Gerard Bocas, at Cover Girl Restaurant & Bar, Carib Street, San Fernando, on October 10, 2005. After 14 years his trial has come up for hearing. The option given to an accused to chose to be tried by a judge alone instead of a jury, is one of several judicial reforms to tackle backlogs of cases in the assizes.

Attorney Larry Williams told Lucky that after consulting with Forde, he choose, “judge-alone, instead of a jury”. The court room was packed with jurors from which 12 and four alternates would have been chosen if the accused had opted for trial by jury.

Lucky told Forde that an accused must be allowed 60 days upon indicted, to make up his mind. And since he has already decided, the judge said that she would allow him until Wednesday morning.

If Forde confirms to be tried by Lucky, minus the jury, the trial will start. The judge will hear the evidence and then rule on whether the Forde is guilty or not guilty.