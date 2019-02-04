Abdulah: MSJ only choice for real leadership

MSJ Leader David Abdulah and Chairperson of the Youth Arm Angelo Hart.

MOVEMENT For Social Justice (MSJ) leader David Abdulah says his party is the only choice for real leadership and serious governance in TT.

He also said the party will contest all seats in the 2020 general elections.

Speaking at a media conference at the MSJ's headquarters in St Joseph Village, San Fernando, Abdulah said the People's National Movement (PNM) and the United National Congress (UNC) administrations have failed the country.

He also said the MSJ had not intention of uniting with the UNC.

“If the PNM, led by Dr Rowley, and the UNC, led by Mrs Persad- Bisssassar, are the only options this county has in 2020, then the country is steering towards more failure into the future,” he said.

He described the UNC's tenure, as part of the People's Partnership, as a failure, with allegations of corruption rampant and no change in governance or wisely managing the country's resources.

Similarly, Abdulah said citizens cannot expect anything different from the PNM administration.

“People had the expectation from Dr Rowley and the PNM. And we now have three and a half years of Rowley and we know what that has generated. Again, failed leadership with no change in governance and no significant attempt to reform the constitution," he said.

According to Abdulah, the economy has not been well managed and now young people cannot get jobs. “There are workers who lost their jobs and there are no security for people on contracts.”

“Citizens can now look to MSJ to provide real leadership for this country and to provide and a serious alterative for the next government of TT.”

He said the MSJ has already started campaigning and in the coming weeks, there will be countrywide walkabouts and cottage meetings.