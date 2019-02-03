Traffic change in Scarborough

Post Office Street in Scarborough has been officially declared two separate one-way streets.

This is being reinforced by the Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and the Environment, which announced in a media release on Tuesday that the was declared by Gazette #126 of 2018 ‘Traffic changes in Tobago’.

The Division said traffic now flows from Gardenside Street to Wilson Road on Post Office Street North and from Wilson Road to Gardenside Street on Post Office Street South.

The double solid yellow line painted on the street indicates a ‘no passing zone’ or ‘no passing restriction’ in which case, crossing the line is strictly prohibited.

To assist drivers with these changes and ensure they are observed, the Division will install delineation posts on February 4 along Post Office Street, and towards the Scarborough Library on Gardenside Street.