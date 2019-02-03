Tidal Wave trio golden at Torpedoes swim meet

Sabrina David, left, and Joy Blackett, right, compete in the Girls 11 and over 400m individual medley event yesterday at the Torpedoes 1st annual long course invitational swimming competition at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva.

TIDAL Wave Aquatics' Amelia Rajack, Joy Blackett and Kyle Leera were among the top performers on day one of the Torpedoes Swim Team's first annual long course invitational competition at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva, yesterday.

Leera, competing in the boys eight and under division, won multiple gold medals including the 50m backstroke. Leera took the 50m back ttile in 46.89 seconds with Aaron Rajack a distant second in 49.84 and Gabre Kambon third in 49.97.

There was also no stopping Leera in the 100m freetstyle as he stormed to victory in one minute, 25.42 seconds (1:25.42). Qadir Lewis copped silver in 1:32.58 and Aaron was third in 1:34.07.

Amelia was one of the stars in the girls 11-12 age group, winning gold in the 100m freestyle in 1:04.97, ahead of Amari Ash in 1:07.66 and Lyla Browne in 1:08.38.

In the 200m freestyle, Amelia touched the wall first in 2:25.36, ahead of Reyna Porter in 3:03.17 and Maya Elbourne in 3:07.48.

Blackett also showed dominance in the girls 11-12 category, snatching gold in 31.34 in the 50m butterfly, Ash was second in 32.59 and Amelia third in 33.06.

In the 200m breaststroke, the same three swimmers dominated the event with Blackett winning gold in 3:07.41, Ash was second in 3:14.27 and Amelia took bronze in 3:15.63. Day two of the meet will take place today.