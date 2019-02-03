Three held in connection with marijuana bust

A quantity of packets containing marijuana were found by members of the TT Coast Guard while on patrol in the Gulf of Paria on Saturday afternoon. Three men were detained in connection with the find. PHOTO COURTESY TT COAST GUARD

Three men are in the custody of the Organised Crime and Investigations Unit (OCIU) after they were found with 51.8 kilograms of marijuana on Saturday.

According to a release from the TT Coast Guard, at around 4.30 pm, a Coast Guard interceptor on patrol in the Gulf of Paria stopped a pirogue with three men on board.

The boat and occupants were escorted to the Coast Guard base at Cedros Bay where the sailors found two crocus bags containing 49 packets of marijuana.

The men were handed over to investigators of the OCIU for questioning.