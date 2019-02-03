Teen killed in Grande drive-by

Desheawn Hitlal, 17, was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting at the corner of Jacob Coat and Sixth Streets in Northeastern Settlement, Sangre Grande on Saturday night. SOCIAL MEDIA PHOTO

Police are investigating the murder of a Sangre Grande teenager who was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting on Saturday night.

Newsday understands 17-year-old Desheawn Hitlal, of Ramoutar Extension, was standing at the corner of Jacob Coat and Sixth Streets, in Northeastern Settlement, Sangre Grande, at around 7.45 pm, when a white Nissan AD Wagon pulled up next to him.

A driver got out of the back seat and shot Hitlal several times, before getting back inside the car.

Hitlal ran but collapsed from his wounds. He died at the scene.

Passersby took him to the Sangre Grande Hospital.

Police said Hitlal was arrested for marijuana possession but were yet to establish a motive for the killing.