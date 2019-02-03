Suspect in granny’s murder still on the run

GRANDMOTHER of seven Angela McKenzie, 64, who was chopped to death at her home will be cremated on Wednesday, after a funeral service at the La Divina Pastora RC Church.

Up to late yesterday, police were still searching for a man who suffers from a mental illness and is believed to have been responsible for the brutal murder.

An autopsy on McKenzie’s body at the Forensic Science Centre by Dr Hughvon Des Vignes showed she died on the spot after being chopped several times.

The mother of five, known as Beth, lived alone in a forested area off Quinam Road in Siparia. Her body was found on Wednesday afternoon in her front yard near the driveway. Her neck was almost severed.

A cutlass smeared with blood was found in the toilet. There were bloodstains in the house and relatives believe she fought with her killer, who might have been injured during the brutal attack. A villager who went to visit McKenzie made the discovery at about 5 pm.

McKenzie had confronted the man a few weeks ago when she caught him red-handed digging yams in her garden.

Eyewitness said on Wednesday moments before McKenzie was killed they saw the man walking in the area brandishing a cutlass. Her relatives believe he chopped and killed her because of that confrontation.

Homicide Region Three police are investigating.