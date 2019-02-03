Shooting in Central: Three shot, one dead

One man is dead and three others wounded after two shootings in the central division on Saturday.

At around 5.35 pm, Clarence Sooknanan, 31, of Temple Street, went with two relatives to buy goats at Ramdhanie Street, Freeport, when he was shot.

Police reports said Sooknanan and the others met people who directed him to an abandoned HDC development, where a gunman fired at them.

Sooknanan was shot several times, while his relatives ran away.

When police got to the scene, they found Sooknanan's body.

He was taken to the Couva Hospital and later the San Fernando Hospital where he is in critical condition.

Hours later, at about 11.15 pm, Jermaine Henry was visiting his mother at Penco Street, Longdenville, Chaguanas, when he was shot several times by gunmen outside his house as he attempted to enter his car.

Two female acquaintances who were inside the car were also wounded.

Henry was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility where he died while being treated.

Henry lived in Tobago for some time, and only returned to Trinidad to get his car.