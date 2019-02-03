San Fernando mayor awaits NCC funds

San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello

SAN Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello said he will address funding for Carnival tomorrow.

The San Fernando Carnival Committee (SFCC) is yet to receive its 2019 allocation from the National Carnival Commission (NCC). In an earlier report, Regrello said the SFCC is in the process of planning this year’s Carnival events, although it is not sure how much it will receive. “We have to start putting things in place although we do not have the funding in our hands for the city of San Fernando,” Regrello said.

Skinner Park is being prepared to host the Chutney Soca Monarch show on February 16 and Kaiso Fiesta on February 23. The south-based calypso tent Kaiso Showkase will open on February 8, at Palms Club, San Fernando. The tent, managed by Steve Pascall (Ras Kommanda), will see a mixture of young and old calypsonians this year. “We provide hardcore kaiso, comical calypso, social and political commentaries, patriotic songs and soca at Kaiso Showkase this year,” Pascall said.