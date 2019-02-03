Police seek help to find missing teen (UPDATED)

In a statement, police said Wilson was found and thanked the public for its help in ensuring her safe return

Earlier today they were seeking the urgent assistance of the public in locating 14-year-old Jada Wilson.

Wilson was last seen at her No. 22 St Augustine Circular Road, Tunapuna, home at about 4 pm on Friday. She was reported missing on Saturday by her father, Nigel Wilson.

The teenager is of mixed descent, light brown complexion, brown eyes, black long hair, five feet tall and slim built. She was last seen wearing a white vest and blue pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the police at 999, 555, 911, any police station or call 800-TIPS.