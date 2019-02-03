N Touch
Monday 4 February 2019
Letters to the Editor

Online job letter long overdue

THE EDITOR: I am pleased to see the Ministry of Education has finally implemented an online system for teachers to apply for a job letter. This process is long overdue and will bring great relief to thousands of teachers.

Teachers will no longer have to travel to the ministry’s head office in Port of Spain to get their job letters. It will also benefit students because their teachers will not have to request time off from the classroom to conduct this business at the ministry.

I commend the ministry for using modern technology to improve and deliver better services to its employees and members of the public. I look forward to more initiatives like this one which will make it easier for citizens to do business with the ministry.

DAVANAND SOOKRAM, Port of Spain

