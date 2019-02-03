NSA leader calls for united position on Venezuela

Venezuelans show their support for Juan Guaido as interim president of their country during a rally at Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain yesterday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

Political Leader of the National Solidarity Assembly (NSA) Nirvan Maharaj is calling for urgent discussions between the Government and the Opposition to provide a unified position on Venezuela.

In a statement, Maharaj said in the past both sides of the political divide have stood side by side on issues and presented a united view point, singling out the flying fish dispute with Barbados.

“Our national Interest demands that,” he said.

Maharaj said TT must take example from other countries, which, in times of war, emergencies, and external threats, put aside differing internal domestic points of view, political or otherwise and stand together.

He added, “As a nation we must recognise our limits and restrictions, we are not in the league of the major powers of the world such as the United States, the European Union, Russia, China, India and the United Kingdom.

“It is imperative therefore that we are extremely careful with our utterances, regarding the internal affairs of a sovereign nation.”

He said TT’s politicians cannot and must not comment on foreign affairs if they do not understand the historical background, to contemporary policies of the major super powers.

“It is therefore very important that we remain neutral and stay out of the realm of the International political games played by the super powers, at a level that it seems our politicians can’t comprehend or understand.

“As hard as it may be to accept, when it comes to international affairs and politics, except for the super powers and emerging super powers the rest of us, are mere specks of dust, of no great military or economic consequence, in deciding the fate and pathway that the world takes,” Maharaj said.

He said it was hardly likely that there will be any external military incursion into Venezuela, adding that TT must remain objective and not take a side which can haunt the country later on.

“TT will therefore have to deal with the Government of Venezuela regardless of who is in power, therefore neutrality must be the way forward,” he said.

Government has adopted a no-intervention, no interference in the Venezuelan crisis and Rowley is expected to join other Caricom heads at a meeting on the Venezuelan situation in Uruguay on Thursday.

At a special emergency meeting of Caricom on Friday, it was decided that Rowley, Barbados PM Mia Mottley and Caricom chairman and St Kitts’ PM Dr Timothy Harris will attend the meeting.

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister said the meeting was called by Mexico and Uruguay with representatives from the main countries and international organisations that hold a neutral position towards Venezuela.

The purpose of Uruguay meeting is to lay the foundation for establishing a new mechanism for dialogue that, with the inclusion of all Venezuelan forces, will contribute to restoring stability and peace in that country.