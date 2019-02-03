New municipal police urged to listen more, talk less

OUTSTANDING: Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Kazim Hosein presents WPC Sparkel Marchan with a trophy for being the most outstanding trainee during the passing-out parade for municipal police at the Police Academy, St James, on Saturday.

RURAL Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein, on Saturday, urged new municipal police officers to serve TT with pride and distinction as he congratulated 199 new constables who joined the service.

He said it was Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s initiative to have a strong police presence in every town centre and it was the Government’s aim to train and deploy 1,500 municipal police officers on the streets.

Training for the next batch of municipal police officers will begin on February 14.

Speaking at the passing out parade at the Police Academy, St James, Hosein advised the new constables to listen more to the public and talk less; be motivated and show commitment to service and professionalism while on the job.

The new constables were also warned by Hosein, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith and National Security Minister Stuart Young of corruption and corrupt practices, and were told to never abuse their authority or contribute to any activity to bring the municipal police service into disrepute.