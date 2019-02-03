Mountain Bike Series pedals off

THE first of a four-part mountain bike series will be held today when the Teak Peaks Plaisance Park Cross Country Circuit pedals off in Pointe-a-Pierre this morning, from 7 am.

Adults must pay a registration fee of $100 and children will pay $50 today. Registration starts at 6.15 am and ends at 6.45 am. During each lap, cyclists will cover a distance of 1.4K and the top finishers will earn points. At the end of the series, overall winners will be crowned in a number of categories.

There will be action in the elite men (eight laps), junior men (five laps), juvenile men (five laps), masters 40-49 (five laps), masters 50+ (five laps), elite women (five laps), junior women (four laps), juvenile women (four laps), tinymite men (four laps), tinymite women (three laps) and Youth Development Under-13 (two laps), Under-11 (two laps), Under-9 (one lap) and Under-7 (one lap) categories.

Only cyclists registered for the 2019 season will be allowed to participate.