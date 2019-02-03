Man held for QPS robbery

ONE man was arrested minutes after a robbery was reported around the Queen's Park Savannah in the wee hours of the morning on Sunday.

Police said the quick work by the Port of Spain division's Emergency Response Patrol led to the man's arrest.

According to them, at about 2.30 am, police saw a man running in the middle of the road by Queen's Royal College.

They stopped him and were told he was just robbed by two men who were seen running through the savannah.

The police chased the two and one of the suspects was held while the other escaped.

Two police officers involved in the chase had to seek medical attention for injuries, a statement from the police service said.