Hospital seeks help to identify man

Port of Spain General hospital

The North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who was brought in for emergency surgery at the Port of Spain General Hospital on Sunday.

The NWRHA said the unidentified man was found unconscious in the vicinity of the Beetham Highway at about 1.30 am and was brought in by emergency response personnel.

The man is of East Indian descent, approximately 30-years-old, approximately 165-175 pounds, six feet tall and medium brown in complexion.

He also has dark brown eyes, short brown hair, a short neat beard and several tattoos on his body.

The NWRHA said he was wearing black trousers and a black Casio watch when found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port of Spain General Hospital at 625-2951-5 Ext 2600.