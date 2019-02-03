Fishermen: Super prices too high for us

A fisherman pulls in a net at the Maracas fishing facility. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

CLAIMING the high price of super gas has put the livelihood of their members in peril, the San Fernando Fishing Co-Operative Society is calling on the Prime Minister to rethink Government's position on the importation of regular gas.

Government has stopped the importation of this fuel, which fishermen used to ply their trade.

President of the co-operative Salim Gool sent a letter dated January 7 to Dr Rowley and copied it to Energy Minister Franklin Khan, Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat and Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis, outlining the hardship the fishermen are facing and asking for urgent intervention.

Gool said the co-operative is yet to receive a response and has turned to the media to reinforce its appeal.

He said super gas which is retailed at $4.97, compared to the $2.60 per litre for regular gas, is not only more expensive but can cause damage boat engines.

Super gasoline was not designed to be used in boat engines, he said, as they are made partly of aluminium and partly of steel, "so using super gas in boat engines can cause it to lose power. Super gas can also melt the pistons and bearing arms.

“We use more fuel per hour than an average car," he pointed out. "Fishing boats are usually equipped with two to three booms containing 63 litres per boom. We use approximately 40 litres per hour when fishing.”

Gool said increasing prices is not an option ,as fish is a perishable item.

Khan has said regular gas is not a viable option for Government, based on the importation of the small volume of between 8,000 and 10,000 barrels a month for the fishermen's use. He encouraged them to use super gas.

The last stocks of regular gasoline were distributed in December after the closure of Petrotrin. Khan’s ministry later announced the cessation of the supply of regular gasoline on the local market, saying the fuel is not a standard grade and is rarely produced by most regional refineries.

Paria Fuel Trading Company, one of Petrotrin’s successor companies, is now charged with supplying liquid petroleum fuels to the local market.

Gool said the fishermen stand ready to meet with the PM and the ministers at their convenience.