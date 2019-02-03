Fine WIvictory

THE EDITOR: Congratulations to the West Indies cricket team for a fine victory over the touring English cricketers in the first Test. Many of the cricketing pundits did not give the Caribbean team a ghost of a chance, but history sometimes repeats itself.

On the last visit of the Englishmen to the Caribbean, the WI was victorious at the same Kensington Oval in Barbados but what made this victory so wonderful is that it was very convincing indeed, the third highest margin of victory by a West Indian cricket team.

Special praise for a splendid team effort by all the players and our skipper Jason Holder really came up trumps. My hope is the team continues to perform at the highest level for the remainder of the series and wins the Wisden Trophy for the people of the Caribbean.

KELVIN LA ROCHE, St James