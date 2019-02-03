Drive-by shooting in Sea Lots, 1 dead, 5 wounded

Photo by Sureash Cholai

One man is dead and five others wounded after a drive-by shooting in Sea Lots tonight.

Police said at about 8.10, a car drove on Pioneer Drive, Sea Lots, firing at people who were standing along the road.

Rawling Williams, 40, was shot dead, while Trey Beard, 23, Rahim Bruce, 23, Patrick Lauric, Trevor Isaac and Shenelle Johnson were shot and wounded during the attack.

Members of the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) are at the scene.

More as this becomes available.