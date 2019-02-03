CYG officials set for TT visit Wednesday

OFFICIALS of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) will arrive in TT on Wednesday for a formal site visit before they decide on the host of the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games .

TT and Gibraltar are the two Commonwealth members who threw their hats in the ring to host the event, following the withdrawal of Northern Ireland. The officials started their site visit to Gibraltar last Tuesday.

Commonwealth Youth Games head Rachel Simon said the purpose of the site visit is to weigh the applicant's ability to host the 1,000-plus athlete event.

She said, “Our job is to examine whether a host is able to stage the Youth Games, set against a number of Games requirements – but more than that, to better understand the vision and ambition behind their proposals and how this very special event might benefit the local and national communities and sporting landscape."

The Commonwealth Youth Games, featuring athletes ages 14-18, made its debut in 2000 and was most recently held in the Bahamas in July 2017.

Simon said, “For hosts partners, and in particular organising committees from small states and island states, the Commonwealth Youth Games are a fantastic platform to promote the Commonwealth’s diverse destinations, activate sport and social networks, strengthen event hosting and safeguarding policy, engage and inspire local citizens as supporters and volunteers – all with a strong focus on youth leadership and empowerment."

Simon will lead the delegation, accompanied by CGF chief operating officer Darren Hall and CGF sports committee members, representing the two bidding regions. Keith Joseph, the general secretary of St Vincent and Grenadines Commonwealth Games Association, will represent the Caribbean.

In the media release, CGF chief executive David Grevemberg said, “The Commonwealth Youth Games are an important event on the CGF’s quadrennial calendar that aims to unite young athletes and their communities across 71 nations and territories in a transformational sport and cultural experience with social impact."

The bid process commenced last July, and by the deadline of October 19, the CGF received two submissions from Gibraltar and TT.