Cunupia man charged with raping teen

A Cunupia man was denied bail when he appeared before a Chaguanas Magistrate on Friday, charged with sexual penetration of a 15-year-old female victim.

Jonathan Mohammed, 32, a painter, of Warrenville, Cunupia, appeared before Magistrate Wendy Dougdeen-Bally, in the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court, on Friday.

It is alleged Mohammed committed the offence on January 19, while he was out on bail for attempted murder.

He was arrested last week Thursday when he went to the Cunupia Police Station in compliance with the conditions set on his bail.

Investigations were supervised by Insp Vollan Francis and W/Sgt. Leah Stewart, while the charge was laid by PC Ron Rawlins, all of the Child Protection Unit Central.

Mohammed returns to court on March 1.