CoP: Chandler to clear case backlog

Christian Chandler

FORMER police officer turned attorney Christian Chandler heads the civil arm of the police service's Legal Unit, but, in the interim, is is also in charge of criminal cases until that position is taken up by either Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) George Busby, or another qualified attorney.

In an e-mailed response to questions posed to Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, Sunday Newsday was told that while Chandler applied for the post of Head of Legal, he was instead interviewed for and selected for the post of Director, Legal, Civil and Administration, after topping the interview.

Griffith explained, "Chandler was hired to review matters involving police officers who have taken the TTPS to court. He was also employed to ensure that police officers when required, attend all court matters; as in the past the TTPS suffered with cases being dismissed due to officers being absent when matters were called."

The job earmarked for Busby centres on prosecutorial matters, while Chandler will focus on everything else. Griffith said there are 300 officers on suspension for various matters and the Legal Unit was supposed to be addressing these cases and advising on whether the officers should be fired, remain on suspension or resume work.

The cost of this situation to the police service is some $50 million a year for officers who are not working, he pointed out.

"That is not right for the taxpayer.

"There are hundreds of cases that collapse because officers don't show up to court and no one has ever been disciplined, so that is what the Legal Unit is supposed to do, and that is what Chandler is there to do," Griffith said, adding that in all matters where the TTPS is being sued either by officers for promotions or externally by civilians, the Legal Unit has a responsibility to respond.

He added that before the interview process both Busby and Chandler were informed of what was expected of them and that there are two separate positions dealing with separate aspects of the same office.

Griffith said he inherited many of the problems in the police service, particularly the Legal Unit, but intends to "have this backlog of administrative matters dealt with to further save taxpayers millions of dollars."

Chandler's appointment was marred by concerns over favouritism, since he represented both Griffith and his wife Nicole Dyer-Griffith in separate cases and is on record as representing Griffith in an ongoing matter in which Griffith filed an injunction against a former radio talk-show host.

Others questioned Chandler's ability to enhance the prosecuting skills of the police service, since he has never prosecuted anyone and was more of a civil attorney than a criminal one, a statement Chandler confirmed, as he labelled himself a civil lawyer.

The post of Head of Legal has been offered to Busby, a senior state attorney, who is yet to accept or decline the offer. Close friends said he is awaiting the grant of a two-year leave of absence from the DPP's office before accepting the job. Busby himself would only say he applied for the position and nothing further.

DPP Roger Gaspard is recorded as saying that his office is understaffed, and insiders say he is not minded to release Busby because of this.

Other attorneys with knowledge of the DPP's office have said the present make-up of the office is similar to what existed at least a decade ago, when the DPP, now High Court judge Mark Mohammed, allowed Gaspard to become DPP in another country for two years.

Chandler's duties include:

* Treating with the backlog of people suing the TTPS

* Reviewing the 300 officers on suspension on full pay or a percentage of their salary

* Treating with suspensions

* All outstanding legal cases from the Police Complaints Authority

* Responding to numerous requests for information under the Freedom of Information Act.