Alzarri lauded for display despite mother’s death

Alzarri Joseph

WEST INDIES captain Jason Holder yesterday dedicated their Test series victory against England to pacer Alzarri Joseph's mother, Sharon, who died yesterday morning. There was doubt what impact the loss would have on Joseph who was playing in his native Antigua at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. But the 22 year-old was able to channel his emotions and proved vital in helping the Windies to a memorable win against England.

Joseph took the crease during the West Indies first innings, making seven as the hosts were dismissed for 306. He later took two wickets to dismiss England for 132, leaving the hosts just 14 runs for victory.

Windies captain Jason Holder praised Joseph for his display under trying circumstances.

He said, "Alzarri was exceptional. It took a lot of heart for him to be on the field today, I think a lot of people wouldn't have been able to, but credit to him.

"The way he ran in this afternoon was exceptional and with a bit more luck he could have got three or four more wickets and could have put in a man-of-the-match performance.

"I just want to say condolences to him and his family, it is a tough loss. I came here two or three years ago and visited his mum, she wasn't doing well at that stage but fought through, so I felt it personally this morning when I got the news that she had passed away.

"To see him in tears this morning was even harder, and we came together in the huddle and we just wanted to do it for him and we dedicate this day to him, his mum and his family.

"It was up to him if he played. I didn't want to deprive him of the opportunity to take the field. If he felt he could manage and take the field for the West Indies and perform then I wasn't going to deprive him of that.

"For sure I knew he wanted to do something special for his mum and credit to him, he held his hand up high and did an exceptional job for us."

Both West Indies and England wore black armbands as a mark of respect.