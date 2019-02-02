Rowley calls Rodney ‘traitor’ over Venezuela

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, centre, and Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi have a conversation during Parliament yesterday as Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh focuses on the proceedings.

A question about negotiations to assist a resolution to the political conflict in Venezuela became heated in Parliament yesterday. with the Prime Minister calling Naparima MP Rodney Charles a “traitor.”

Dr Rowley was responding to an urgent question in the House from Charles on how soon Caricom expects to bring the parties in Venezuela together at the negotiating table and whether the position was still relevant, given that President Nicolas Maduro has said he will not hold new elections, and opposition leader Juan Guaido has been banned by the court from leaving Venezuela.

Rowley responded: “Considering that my colleagues on the other side spent all their time trying to undermine the national initiative with respect to finding mediation as a replacement for intervention, I am surprised that he can come here now and asking me about how soon parties will be brought to the table.”

He said Caricom is in no position to bring anyone to the table.

“And therefore I will not attempt to answer any question or give any date to allow him to spin any wheel about how the date has passed.

“What is happening has been made public across the region, at the UN and here in TT – that Caricom has initiated diplomatic interventions to put an alternative to the situation whereby mediation is being offered, meaningful dialogue. and negotiations are to be followed.”

Rowley said as a result of the Caricom initiative. other countries that have taken the non-intervention position and abstained from taking sides have accepted the initiative “and in the very near future. more definitive information would be available with respect to the initiatives of Uruguay, Mexico and Caricom.”

Charles said: “I object to the Prime Minister imputing improper motives to the UNC.”

Rowley shot back: “You are a traitor.”

There was an uproar and Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal rose and said it was not acceptable to call people in the House “traitor.” Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George asked Rowley to withdraw the statement and he did.

Charles asked what was Government’s thinking on Maduro’s statement on Russian television that under no circumstances would he hold fresh elections. Rowley responded that the Government has no responsibility on what President Maduro or “any person says on any TV.”

Charles then asked whether either the Government of TT or Caricom has reached out to “interim president” Guaido on whether he was amenable to mediation.

Rowley said the country’s position is crystal clear: that, as Caricom speaking with one voice, doors are open to all sides in the Venezuela issue “under the understanding that the difficulties in Venezuela are a matter for the people of Venezuela.”