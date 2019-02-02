Paula-Mae praises THA’s ‘evolution’

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Presiding Officer Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus, left, greets President Paula-Mae Weekes at the THA's legislative chamber on Thursday, 2019. PHOTO COURTESY THA INFO DEPT

President Paula-Mae Weekes has praised the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) for its maturity and ability to evolve.

Speaking on the issue of self-governance for Tobago during the official welcome ceremony for her at the Assembly Legislature Chamber on Thursday afternoon, she said, “one cannot be faulted for thinking this matter has had its sufficient gestation period to give birth to a resolution that is acceptable to all.”

“The trajectory of Tobago’s development depends on it but the THA has not been idle while it waited, but has continued to develop mechanisms that allow maximum participation in its affairs.”

The Tobago Self-Governance Bill 2018, which aims to amend entrenched sections of the Constitution to enhance the legislative and executive powers of the THA, was presented to Parliament last year and is before a joint select committee (JSC) for evaluation. Weeks said she had high hopes that years of consultations, discussions and debates would reward the island with its desired autonomy.

“The decision that is made on this is a matter of fundamental importance to TT. It is prudent for us to take a step back and appreciate how much the THA has evolved. The THA has undergone change and has given Tobago its distinct voice in the national discourse, and control, to some extent, over its affairs. The questions remain, how loud the voice? How consequential the control?”

She said autonomy would remain an issue despite the island’s efforts to maintain its economy, affairs and its people.

“It was a great privilege for me to witness the solemnity and dedication with which you carry out your legislative mandate. You make better provision for the administration of the island of Tobago and matters connected...You are keepers of a long legacy, as the THA bears the distinction of being our oldest political institution.”

Weekes commended past and present assemblymen of the THA for serving the people of Tobago with limited resources, acknowledged the island’s uniqueness and challenges and applauded the assembly for the political maturity it had exercised over the years

She also encouraged Tobagonians to make use of their natural resources to develop their tourism sector.

“Harsh decisions have to be made on tourism; barefooted or shod, Tobago must strategically position itself as a serious player in the global tourism industry. I have travelled to many countries with far less to offer by way of natural attractions than Tobago, yet they are prominent on the radar of international travellers."

It would be a crying shame, she said, if Tobago, with its abundance of natural appeal, loses out on its fair share of the market.”

The inter-island transport service, Weekes agreed, is a major concern for the country, specifically for Tobagonians. A degree of reliable transport between the islands after years of ferry chaos will provide a significant amount of comfort, she said.

Tobago also experienced many challenges. she pointed out, owing to reduced energy revenues, lower direct foreign investment, lower export income and the increased cost of borrowing had affected the THA’s ability to deliver on projects on time.

The President described her visit to Tobago as being fruitful, informative and interactive, after visiting a number of institutions and meeting members of the public.

“Not only did I hear, but I listened. It is hoped that the Office of the President will work from Tobago regularly. But first we must evaluate this exercise, including a cost-benefit analysis."

She said she was certain to continue to hear the concerns of Tobagonians, who should have as much access to the head of state as their Trinidad counterparts.

She described the island as seductive despite environmental and crime and violence issues, and said Tobago was capable of overcoming these issues through its rich human resource.

Earlier, in his welcoming address to the President, Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles said Tobago and its people were becoming more sensitive to taking an active role in shaping their future and destiny.

He also said, although migration was becoming a challenge in Tobago, a competitive, economically thriving island equipped with the necessary infrastructure, skills, expertise and transformational policies still existed.

Minority Leader Watson Duke, however, in his own speech, stressed the importance of self-governance for a thriving and industrious Tobago.

He said, “I am speaking on behalf of those Tobagonians whose voices cannot be heard. We wish that sometimes, some way, while you are the head of state you will become an advocate for Tobago being an industrious society again so that the agriculture becomes more thriving. We hope that you can advocate for our right to self-determination, the right to operate as we were before.”

In her remarks, Presiding Officer Denise Tsoiafatt Angus said Weekes’ visit was an historic moment for the people of Tobago. She said, “I feel proud and privileged, not only as a woman inspired by the achievements of another, but also to occupy the position of presiding officer over today’s programme."

She added Weekes had shown a commitment to nurturing a better country, praising her “capacity to analyse the challenges of this complex society and the courage to candidly and overtly commend the achievements while discussing the shortcomings and saying what needs to be heard instead of what we want to hear.”