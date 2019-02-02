Mohammed shines as Red Force show fight

TT Red Force’s Jason Mohammed plays a shot during day 2 action of the West Indies regional 4 day match against the Guayana Jaguars at the Queens Park Oval,yesterday.

JASON Mohammed ended his poor run of form with an unbeaten half century yesterday, to give the TT Red Force a chance to upset leaders and defending champions Guyana Jaguars in the West Indies Four-Day Championships, at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair.

Mohammed scored 79 not out to guide the Red Force to 264 for five at stumps in the second innings at the close of day two, a lead of 222 runs. Mohammed faced 189 deliveries and cracked eight fours.

Prior to yesterday’s knock, Mohammed had been on a dismal run of form this season – his highest score was 19 in four previous matches. Mohammed found an able partner in Imran Khan, as the pair put on 83 runs in an unbroken sixth wicket partnership in the final session after being reduced to 181/5 shortly after tea. Khan struck 40 not out off 94 balls with three fours.

Red Force coach Mervyn Dillon was happy with his team’s effort saying, “Obviously very satisfied. Jason (Mohammed) obviously being the stand out and I am really happy to see him (performing) because Jason is in contention for the West Indies cricket team.”

Dillon said the partnership between Mohammed and Khan was important after it looked like the team would have lost wickets in bunches again. “It was really pleasing again to see when it looked like we were going to do the same thing that we did all season that they stood up and be counted, so for me that was majorly impressive.”

Openers Jeremy Solozano and Joshua Da Silva, both members of the Queen’s Park Cricket Club, combined to put on 84 for the first wicket after starting the day on 13 without loss.

Solozano scored 45 and Da Silva fell one short of his maiden first class century. Bowling for Guyana left-arm fast bowler Raymon Reifer was the top bowler snatching 2/32 in 14 overs.

Solozano and Da Silva, who survived a tricky period at the close of day one, started day two positively with Solozano leading the way. Solozano, who cracked seven fours in his 89-ball innings, fell leg before to Reifer.

Tion Webster, who scored heavily in the recently concluded UWI T20 Tournament, showed some aggression on his arrival at the crease. Unfortunately, he fell for eight as he skied a delivery to Vishaul Singh at cover attempting to play a shot on the leg side to give Gudakesh Motie the wicket.

After TT scored freely in the morning session getting to 107/2 at lunch, the Jaguars fought back in the second session.

Red Force captain Denesh Ramdin was dismissed for ten shorlty after the interval when he was bowled behind his back by fast bowler Keemo Paul.

Mohammed and Khan, who has also struggled to score consistently this season, shared in an 83-run unbroken sixth wicket partnership.

The Red Force scored more than 100 runs in the final session with Mohammed closing on 79 and Khan ending on 40. Day three today starts at 10 am.

SCOREBOARD

TT Red Force vs Guyana Jaguars

Red Force lst inns 108

Jaguars lst inns 150

Red Force 2nd inns (overnight 13/0)

J Solozano lbw b Reifer 45

J Da Silva c Chanderpaul b Reifer 49

T Webster c Singh b Motie 8

D Ramdin b Paul 10

J Mohammed not out 79

Y Cariah lbw b Permaul 15

I Khan not out 40

EXTRAS (B2, LB4, W6, NB6) 18

Total for five wickets 264

Still to bat: O Smith, R Rampaul, B Charles, A Phillip

Fall of wickets: 84, 95, 112, 130, 181

BOWLING: Shepherd 17-3-43-0, Paul 18-3-66-1, Permaul 27-6-57-1, Motie 15-4-30-1, Pestano 6-0-30-0, Reifer 14-3-32-2, Johnson 1-1-0-0