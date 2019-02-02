Minister warns against fishing in foreign waters

National Security Minister Stuart Young

National Security Minister Stuart Young is warning of the risks of venturing into the territorial waters of other countries where the government does not have any jurisdiction.

His warning comes on the heels of the kidnapping of six fishermen on Sunday who were fishing in a river in Venezuela, according to a media release from the National Security Ministry.

The release said investigations were continuing and werenow at a very sensitive stage, so no details ot specific information could be provided at this time.

It said the police were managing the investigation in TT and had asked Interpol for assistance through diplomatic channels, as they had no jurisdiction outside TT.

The release warned people to be cautious about what they said, condemnation of how the matter is being handled and the circumstances, as they are not privy to all the facts. The six were kidnapped when their boat was boarded by pirates on the Manos River in Venezuela on Monday afternoon.

The six are Jude Jaikaran,16; brothers Jason, 38, and Jerry O’Brian, 36; Ricky Rambharose, 35; Brandon Arjoon, 29; and Linton Manohar, 36, all of Morne Diablo.

On Wednesday Jerry was released.

A ransom of US$200,000 was demanded for the release of the men.