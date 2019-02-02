Minister: No outstanding money to Plastikeep Founder has no regrets

PLASTIKEEP NO MORE: Plastikeep founder Rosanna Farmer paints over the Greenlight/Plastikeep logo on a recycling bin at Massy, Westmall as part of the shutdown of the project.

PLANNING and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis says the Green Fund, through the ministry, has met all contractual obligations to Greenlight Network/Plastikeep as of March 2016 and no money is owed.

Robinson-Regis in a statement, responded to the closure of Plastikeep this week and claims by founder Rosanna Farmer that it had received no money since December 2015, $2.15 million was owed for December 2015-January 2019, and she would seek legal action if the money was not paid.

Robinson-Regis said there were a “number of discrepancies to the truth” in Farmer’s releases to the media. She said the final disbursement to Plastikeep of $97,947 was made on May 2, 2016.

“This was the final payment in full settlement of the MOA executed on June 30, 2015 between the Government and Greenlight Network (GLN)/Plastikeep for Phase 3 of the Plastikeep Recovery Programme. The project period was further extended to March 31, 2016. The Government has therefore surpassed and fulfilled all contractual obligations to Greenlight Network Plastikeep.”

She reported from January 2010 to December 2015 the project was awarded a total of $10,679,684. On the claim of $2.15 million for the period December 2015 to January 2016 she responded “the Government has made no such commitment to GLN/Plastikeep.”

She said in September 2015 discussions commenced between GLN/Plastikeep, the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) and the Government regarding the absorption of GLN/Plastikeep project activities into the Green Fund certified activity Recyclable Solid Waste Collection Project which is implemented throughout the nation by the EMA.

“Therefore there will be no disruption to the maintenance and collection of recyclable solid waste.”

Robinson-Regis said all projects funded by the Green Fund are expected to become sustainable but the organisation failed to develop the capacity for sustainability. She also said Government is in the process of receiving custody of Plastikeep assets and arranging secure storage and transfer of all assets.

Farmer, speaking with Newsday via telephone, said on Thursday she handed over stakeholder information to Dale Cozier, senior project manager of EMA’s iCARE programme. She explained the EMA will be contacting Plastikeep’s stakeholders and there will be a smooth transition.

“It will be business as usual.”

On the closure she said she feels extremely tired but learned a beautiful lesson that “when you do your best you really have no regrets.

“I have a real peace inside of me. Nothing making me feel angry or frustrated. I have done all that is humanly possible and now God will do that’s impossible.”

She said she has received “tremendous” emails thanking her and also saying they were praying for her and the country.

“You have done the country a true service and should be proud of your efforts, as frustrating as they’ve been,” one person wrote.

“Sorry that it had to come to this. I know that you put your heart and soul into this project because you cared deeply about our country and what future generations would inherit. Hopefully your efforts will still bear fruit,” another person wrote.