MIC Tigers extend unbeaten streak Courts All Sectors Netball League

LEAGUE leaders MIC Tigers continued to signal their title motives when they sealed a comfortable 30-11 victory over TT Post in the first of three Courts All Sectors Netball League’s Alternative Division matches, on Thursday.

Tigers went clear of title challengers Bermudez and PYC with their triumph which was recorded at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, immediately before two other Alternative Division matches on the day.

For the Tigers, Aaliyah Modeste scored 13 goals in 18 attempts, while Crystal Jones bagged ten from 14. Abigail Boswell also chipped in for the winners with 7/13.

In the second match, Las Lomas picked up their first win of the season, getting past an inconsistent USC 22-16, while UWI (X) further compounded win-less Jabloteh’s misery with a 16-14 victory in the third fixture.

Las Lomas’s total tally came from two players, Debra Superville (10/12) and Tabitha Small (12/17), while Michelle Williams continues her fine form with 16/22, albeit in a losing effort from USC.

In the final fixture, UWI (X) picked up their second win in three days and third win after five matches against Jabloteh.

Shuntelle Morris scored 11 of UWI’s 16 goals from 19 attempts, while Nissy De Peza led Jabloteh with 8/13.

Action will resume today at the same venue with five matches – two in the Championship Division and three in the Premiership Division.

Unbeaten joint-leaders in the Premiership Division , PYC, will challenge Defence Force in one of the key matches at 1.30 pm, while the other joint-leaders Fire will meet win-less Las Lomas in the final match at 5.30 pm.

There will be one Retro Division match between MIC and TSTT tomorrow at 1 pm, which will be followed by the final of the Jean Pierre Challenge Knock-out Trophy for the Championship Division, featuring Bermudez versus Jabloteh, starting at 2 pm.

The two Steve Sargeant Knock-out Trophy (Premiership Division) semifinals will also be played.

Defence Force will face Police in the first semifinal at 3 pm, before Fire and Las Lomas meet for the second time in two days in the other semifinal and the final match of the day.