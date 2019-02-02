M’bella man launches People’s New Dawn

Edward Subrattie, political leader of the Peoples New Dawn

YOU know election is around the corner when new political parties are launched - the latest being the People’s New Dawn (PND)

Edward Subrattie spoke to Newsday about his desire to contest the general elections next year, when on Tuesday in San Fernando, he formally declared himself as PND’s political leader. PND and its symbol was approved nine years ago by the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC), but Subrattie decided to go public only on Tuesday. He did so in the presence of his attorney, Stephen Boodram.

An insurance consultant, Subrattie’s PND’s symbol is the palm of one’s hand on which a person is standing. He said that it conveys the idea that political leaders must take the nation into their fold and serve them as they would serve themselves.

Subrattie told Newsday, “The hand is a symbol of power and an instrument of moulding. Therefore, the hand, with the symbol of a person on it, represents and suggest that we intend to protect our citizens.”

The EBC wrote to Subrattie, who is from Southern Main Road, Marabella, that in accordance with the provision of sub-rule 23 (2) of the Representation of the People Act, his party has been assigned the symbol.

The party, however, does not yet have a deputy political leader or an executive.