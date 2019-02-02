Imbert: More Trinis buying online

Finance Minister Colm Imbert

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert says more and more Trinidadians are purchasing online and this was part of a global trend.

He was responding to a question in the House of Representatives yesterday on the amount of US dollars injected into local banks and financial institutions and the quantum of US cash utilised for credit-card payments.

He said the Central Bank sold US $1.501 billion to authorised dealers in 2018 as compared to US $1.55 billion in 2010, $1.475 billion in 2011, $1.785 billion in 2012, $1.315 billion in 2013, $1.75 billion in 2014 and $2.641 billion in 2015.

Imbert said the financial services system used a total of $1.205 billion to meet credit-card foreign obligations in 2018.

In 2010 it was US $343 million, in 2011 $376 million, in 2012 $539 million, in 2013 $531 million, in 2014 $641 million and in 2015 $776 million.

He reported the net foreign currency assets at commercial banks at the end of the third quarter of 2018 was US$2.734 billion,the highest in the last five years.

Barataria MP Dr Fuad Khan asked why there was such a shortage of foreign exchange for day-to-day transactions.

Imbert responded the question required speculation and asked Khan to pose the question in the proper manner.

Caroni East MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh asked what accounts for the increase in credit-card payments in US currency from 2015 to 2018.

Imbert responded the matter was discussed just this week between the ministry and the Central Bank and further analysis has to be done to determine the costs.

“The initial response from the practitioners,” he said, “is that more and more purchases are being made online as opposed to the traditional retail sector.”

Gopeesingh asked if this could be attributed to a lack of availability of forex but Imbert said it was a complex matter. He added there was a shift in cultural patterns with online purchases and e-commerce and this was happening globally, including within the US, where shopping malls were closing down.