Hislop named SSFL ambassador for 2019

Shaka Hislop

FORMER TT international goalkeeper and popular ESPN football analyst Shaka Hislop will be the face of the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) when the season begins later this year.

Hislop was revealed as the league's first ambassador, during a brief media conference, on Friday evening, at Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain. He and SSFL president William Wallace signed a pre-agreement memorandum, which is expected to be followed shortly by a final agreement once the roles and functions are agreed to by the two parties.

"...I'm delighted and honoured to to be able to play a part in TT football and in particular with the Secondary Schools Football League, given my own history," Hislop said, noting he would be happy to work in any role asked of him.

"My playing a part was an easy a decision as I've had to make. I didn't hesitate as I understand what the league stands for and I also understand what Mr Wallace and the rest of the SSFL executive are trying to do with the league in affording opportunities for the young men and women in the game, and that opportunity does not have to come solely in the way of a professional contract or a university degree," the 2016 World Cup player said.

Wallace, meanwhile, said he could not think of a better or more suitable role-model to represent the league. "Shaka being on board just as a role model even without getting into the details is big enough for us in terms of our footballer looking up to somebody who has walked the walk. He embodies everything the SSFL stands for," Wallace said.