Cho-cho flavours

PROBABLY the most widely-used vegetable in the Caribbean and now being recognised on a more global culinary landscape, christophene, also called cho-cho or choyote, is a rough-skinned, pear-shaped vegetable. When sliced, it's a very pale-green, watery interior, with a soft white edible seed. It’s almost squash-like in appearance, and melon-like inside, with a mild flavour and a slightly-crunchy texture that resembles a combination of a cucumber and a potato.

I admit, growing up there was nothing exceptional about christophene at meal times. It was often served steamed and drizzled with olive oil. My mother loved to bathe steamed vegetables in olive oil, or "sweet oil" as she referred to it. I found christophene bland in flavour and almost mushy in texture; it did not rank high as a vegetable for me.

Christophenes grow on vines on shady and cool mountain slopes. Take a trip to Brasso Seco and you will enjoy the scenery of lush, green christophene vines, some laden with fruit. Easy to grow and harvest, they are quite economical, plentiful and easy to prepare.

Christophenes may not be popular for their punchy flavour but they do pack a punch where nutrients are concerned. It is usually recommended for controlling bad cholesterol levels and promoting healthy weight. It is also a rich source of dietary fibre, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, vitamin C, folate and choline.

The mild flavour makes christophene super versatile. Chinese use it in vegetable stir-fries, it’s julienned and added to mixed vegetable salads; paired with cheese or enveloped in rich cheese sauces for a satisfying side dish. The possibilities are endless.

I now enjoy it raw in salads. I love the crunchy texture and the way it marries well with a lime-based salad dressing.

Orange, kale and christophene salad

1 christophene peeled, halved, seeds removed, julienne

½ bunch tender kale, stems removed and sliced

2 oranges, cut into segments

⅓ cup thinly sliced red onion

1 tomato cut into quarters

Few sprigs mint

Combine all the salad ingredients, toss with dressing and garnish with mint leaves.

Dressing

1 tbs fresh lime juice

1 clove garlic grated

Salt and black pepper

1 tsp honey

4 tbs olive oil

Whisk together lime juice, garlic, salt, pepper and honey.

Whisk in olive oil until the mixture emulsifies.

Serves 4

Christophene gratin

3 lbs christophene

1 lb tomatoes

⅓ cup olive oil

½ cup chopped fresh parsley

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp salt

⅓ cup grated parmesan cheese

1 tsp minced garlic

Slice tomatoes into 1/4 inch thick slices

Peel christophenes, slice in half lengthways then slice into 1/4 inch thick slices.

Steam christophenes with a little salt for five minutes.

Drain christophene.

Combine crumbs with parsley, oregano, pepper, salt, parmesan cheese, and garlic.

Add one tablespoon oil and combine.

Lightly grease a casserole dish, place one row of christophene, then a row of tomatoes, continue until all the vegetables are used up and are in an overlapping fashion.

Sprinkle with parmesan mixture.

Drizzle on olive oil.

Preheat oven to 375F

Bake for 20 minutes until crust is browned.

Serves 6 to 8

Stuffed christophenes

2 medium christophenes, cut into halves, with the hearts removed

2 tbs vegetable oil

1 medium onion chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

½ Congo pepper, seeded and chopped

1/4 cup chopped chives

1/4 tsp grated nutmeg

½ cup breadcrumbs

½ cup chopped fresh parsley

Salt and black pepper to taste

½ cup finely grated cheese

Place christophene into a large pot of salted boiling water and cook until tender, about 20 minutes.

Carefully scoop out the flesh leaving the shell intact. Mash christophenes to small chunks.

Heat oil in a sauté pan, sauté onion, garlic pepper and chives, add christophene and sauté. Add nutmeg, stir to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Combine breadcrumbs, parsley and cheese. Fill each christophene shell with the christophene mixture. Sprinkle with breadcrumb mixture; place in a shallow baking dish and bake at 350F for 20 minutes. Serves 4.

Oriental mixed vegetable salad

1 christophene, peeled and cut into thin strips

1 carrot peeled and cut into thin strips

1 red bell pepper, cut into strips

1 green bell pepper, cut into strips

1 cup green beans, cut into one inch pieces

Dressing

1 tbs butter

1 tbs olive oil

2 tsp fresh lime juice

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tsp minced ginger

1/2 tsp sesame oil

1 tbs soy sauce

1 tbs chopped parsley

1 tbs chopped chadon beni or cilantro

1 tbs chopped chives

Steam vegetables until tender crisp, about 4 minutes for each type, remove and cool.

Heat oil in a small sauce pan, add butter and stir, add garlic, ginger, soy sauce and sesame oil.

Cook for a few minutes, just until incorporated.

Remove from heat and stir in herbs

Pour dressing onto vegetables and toss.

Serves 4

