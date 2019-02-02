Alzarri mourns death of mother

THE West Indies camp was plunged into mourning today, following the death of pacer Alzarri Joseph's mother, Sharon.

Joseph, 22, has decided to continue to play in the 2nd Test match against England in his native Antigua.

As a mark of respect, Windies and England players are wearing black armbands on day three at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Joseph has been an integral part of the Windies pace attack this series with five wickets so far. Windies lead the series 1-0.