Ali repeats calls for TTCB board to step down

AN ex-national cricketer has repeated his call for the TT Cricket Board executive to step down and have its constitution amended to address what he says are conflicts of interests.

Zaheer Ali is also calling for fresh elections and urged the Prime Minister to recommend to the president the setting up of a commission of inquiry to “conduct a thorough and transparent enquiry into the administrative and operational aspects of the TTCB for legislative and constitutional reform.”

Ali says he also intends to engage the Sport Company (SPORTT) and corporate TT to take action to ensure that the TTCB’s operations are in line with the law, good corporate practice and principles and public policy before State funds are allocated to it.

Ali believes the current status quo of the TTCB, which has the unfettered statutory discretion afforded to it by the TTCBC Incorporation Act, of 1989 to make rules, “is not being exercised for the public good and is not facilitating good corporate governance and good administration.”

He said there is an urgent need to revisit the act to ensure that the welfare of cricket is served for the public good and not a selected few.

“Generally all is not well at the TTCB.”

Ali also hinted at possible legal action “for the public good.”

“The TTCB as a body corporate is the national authority for the administration of cricket for the public good and, based on the records, the TTCB receives State and corporate funding to faithfully honour its statutory obligations,” Ali said.

He said because of this obligation, there was a legitimate expectation that the TTCB’s executive would be impartial, honouring its fiduciary obligations and properly administering the resources for the administration of local cricket.

Ali, a former nominated member of the board, questioned the interests of the current TTCB executive, given its composition of members of zonal councils and leagues.

“Whose interests are the current TTCB executive members representing or are expected to represent? Is it the public good or the interests of their Zonal Council/Association/League? To whom do they owe their fiduciary obligations? And how can we be assured that this is an impartial TTCB executive and one that would administer the resources for the public good?” he questioned.

He said such a situation could potentially give rise to financial and administrative misconduct and inequities which may be detrimental to local cricket.

Ali recently called for the act to be revisited on the heels of alleged financial and administrative misconduct. Last year, an audit by the National Gas Company, a former TTCB sponsor, alleged mismanagement of funds, and a recent PriceWaterhouseCoopers audit spoke of possible collusion.

“We have seen over time the amendments of several acts of Parliament to ensure that it is in the best interest of the public and facilitated the public good. I am more than convinced especially in light of the inconclusive ventilation of the allegations of gross financial and administrative misconduct that have been circulated in the public domain that there is an urgent need to revisit the TTCBC Incorporation Act to ensure that the TTCB is in line with good corporate principles and practices and one that promotes accountability, transparency and good administration,” Ali said.