Tunapuna man in court for Sando bar murder

ECHEVERRIA SANDY

ECHEVERRIA SANDY, 42, of Upper Tunapuna Road, Tunapuna, appeared yesterday in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court charged with the October 27 shooting death of Keaton Elahie at a bar on Cipero Street.

Elahie, 31, of Independence Avenue, San Fernando, was liming in the bar when he was shot several times at about 3 am.

He was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he died while being treated.

Homicide detectives (Region Three) supervised by acting ASP Winchester and Insp Corrie, arrested Sandy – a joiner. PC Vialva laid the charge after advice was sought last Friday from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul.

Yesterday, Sandy appeared before senior magistrate Cherril-Ann Antoine, who read the charge and told him he was not called upon to plead. She remanded him into custody to reappear next Tuesday.