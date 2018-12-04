Round-the-clock security for rescued hostages

RESCUED kidnap victim Aaron Sooknanan remained under heavy police guard at a hospital yesterday and was allowed to meet briefly with two female relatives.

Sooknanan was severely beaten after being snatched by a group of men from his Penal home on Saturday.

The armed men also took Sooknanan’s wife, two children and a female relative of Sooknanan’s wife as hostages. The five were taken to a house at south Oropouche, Barrackpore where they were heavily guarded by the group of men.

On Sunday a joint team of officers stormed the house and rescued Aaron, 28, his wife Paula Sanchez-Sooknanan, her sister Roxana Gonzales and Sooknanan’s children Ricardo, 5, and Isabella, 3.

Sources revealed Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has also instructed that round-the-clock protection be given to Sooknanan’s wife, children and female relative. The four are staying at an undisclosed location.

Investigators said they are working on information that the kidnapping was not one for ransom.

Sooknanan’s mother Zalika told Newsday in a brief interview yesterday she was happy that her son managed to cheat death and she was equally grateful that her grandchildren and daughter-in-law were spared and unharmed.

The two suspects detained in connection with the kidnapping were expected to be questioned yesterday.