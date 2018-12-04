Humphreys in Super singles finals tomorrow

Curtis Humphreys will be in action tomorrow in the Supersingles Table Tennis tournament men's finals.

THE men's and women's champions of the Supersingles Table Tennis tournament will be determined tomorrow when the round robin finals serve off at 7 pm, at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua.

Six male finalists and the five female finalists will face off in their separate categories, having successfully advanced from the knockout phase held on Sunday.

On Sunday, Curtis Humphreys of the WASA Table Tennis Club beat N’kosi Rouse in three straight sets (11-7, 11-2, 11-8) to move forward to the finals. Arun Roopnarine of the Arima Hawks did the same to Joshua Manswell (11-8, 11-8, 11-3). Despite a little trouble in the third set, Shemar Britton, a Queen’s Park Table Tennis Club member, took out Reeza Burke (11-5, 11-6, 13-15, 11-9) to move forward. American-based Dayanand Maharaj, who plays for the Solo Crusaders club, beat child prodigy Derron Douglas in a gruelling five set clash (13-15, 8-11, 11-9, 11-5, 11-9). Luc O’ Young moved past Everton Sorzano (14-12, 12-10, 11-9) to go to the final, and Aaron Edwards, another Queen’s Park Table Tennis team member, beat Andrew Alexander (12-10, 11-7, 11-6).

In the women’s category, Alena Edwards, UTT, beat Ambika Sitram (11-7, 11-5, 11-9) to move forward. Brittany Joseph, a Queen’s Park Table Tennis member, advanced after beating Chelsea Fong (11-9, 11-4, 11-8). Shreya Maharaj, a Carenage Blasters member, beat Rayanna Boodhan (11-5, 11-3, 11-2). Linda Partap-Boodhan went on to the finals after beating Nyla Bissessar (11-1, 11-1, 11-6). And Powergen Table Tennis member Catherine Spicer defeated Avernelle Abraham (11-1, 11-6, 11-3).

TT Table Tennis Association PRO Sherdon Pierre said despite not receiving any sponsorship, all finalists will receive prizes.

“We’ve had tournaments like that for the year already so this is nothing new. The Supersingles had received sponsorship for the past ten years, I just think that it was unfortunate that it wasn’t sponsored this year,” Pierre said.