Hero CPL, Kind donate supplies

Karina Scott, chairperson of Kind and Natalie Black-O’Connor, head of branding and hospitality, Hero CPL.

THE Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has worked with Kids in Need of Direction (Kind) to deliver supplies to those affected by the recent flooding in Trinidad. Hero CPL will be funding mattresses, food supplies and play pens that will be delivered to those who need them the most.

Kind is a charitable organisation located in Laventille that has been working for two decades with young people and their families in "empowering children, transforming lives."

Kind supports disadvantaged families and their children with remedial programmes through their Kind Mind initiative such as: literacy, creative writing and numeracy, music, dance and martial arts, life and social skills and family integration. Their Sponsor a Child to Learn Programme supports the wider communities in TT through their outreach programme with the distribution of food hampers, clothing and other much needed items.

Distribution of emergency supplies to flood victims was through their Acts of Random Kindness (the ARK programme) which is a nation-building initiative that was launched this year.

Damien O’Donohoe, CEO of Hero CPL, said: “We are blessed to spend as much time as we do in TT. It is an amazing country and we are hugely grateful for the wonderful support that the fans there give us. It was heart-breaking to see so much damage caused by the recent floods and we felt we had to do something to help out the community. We send our thoughts and prayers to all those affected by recent events.”