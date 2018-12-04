Govt waiting for new DCP list early next year

None of the six senior police officers whose names appear in an order of merit list for the post of Deputy Commissioner will be selected for the three vacant positions.

Sources said Government is waiting until the list is exhausted in January next year and the post will be advertised and a new selection process held.

Well-placed sources said the government is keen on simplifying the selection process to avoid a lengthy timeframe for appointing a commissioner and deputies.

Newsday understands that because none of the shortlisted officers will be chosen as deputy commissioners, Parliament will be approached to shorten the process.

In January, Chairman of the Police Commission Marie Therese Gomes sent a list of applicants who qualified for the post of deputy commissioners.

Deodat Dulalchan appears first on the list, followed by Harold Phillip, Harikrishen Baldeo, president of the Police Social and Welfare Association Michael Seales, Mc Donald Jacob and Insp Andre Norton was sixth.