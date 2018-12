Clinic a success

THE EDITOR: My thanks to all who contributed to the success of the free legal advice clinic on Saturday in Sangre Grande.

My appreciation goes out to my colleague for providing sound legal advice and to the burgesses who turned up to seek advice.

I am certain this initiative has touched lives and brought relief to people in need of such advice. This has strengthened my resolve to continue to bring services to the people.

PAUL MONGOLAS, councillor