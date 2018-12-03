N Touch
Monday 3 December 2018
follow us
Letters to the Editor

TT an abused nation

THE EDITOR: We are a broken, abused nation. We justify the wrongs as we want to be right. Our decisions support corruption as we know nothing better. We defend the political abuse that has plagued our nation for decades because we are driven by racial division. Greed is so predominant that billions of dollars being stolen do not make us flinch as citizens.

We embrace dysfunctionality as it is the only thing we know and the concept of better appears so foreign to us that we cannot conceptualise a functional reality. Murders, theft, corruption, abuse are characteristics currently describing this tiny nation of 1.4 citizens.

When will we wake up to want better for ourselves? When will we object to all the wrongs and pursue the course of a functional progressive nation?

MICHELLE
DYMALLY DAVIS, Cedros

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "TT an abused nation"

Letters to the Editor

World Aids Day

THE EDITOR: Aids is still a taboo in TT. Let us change that. A change…

Online shopping

THE EDITOR: Legislation needs to be enacted or enforced to regulate online sales by local…