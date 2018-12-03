TT an abused nation

THE EDITOR: We are a broken, abused nation. We justify the wrongs as we want to be right. Our decisions support corruption as we know nothing better. We defend the political abuse that has plagued our nation for decades because we are driven by racial division. Greed is so predominant that billions of dollars being stolen do not make us flinch as citizens.

We embrace dysfunctionality as it is the only thing we know and the concept of better appears so foreign to us that we cannot conceptualise a functional reality. Murders, theft, corruption, abuse are characteristics currently describing this tiny nation of 1.4 citizens.

When will we wake up to want better for ourselves? When will we object to all the wrongs and pursue the course of a functional progressive nation?

MICHELLE

DYMALLY DAVIS, Cedros