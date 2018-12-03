Protection for rescued kidnap victims

PENAL father of two Aaron Sooknanan, who was rescued by police on Sunday, remains under armed guard at a private room of the San Fernando General Hospital where he is being treated for broken bones. His mother Zalika told Newsday she was on her way to visit him, happy he was able to cheat death.

She was also grateful her daughter-in-law and grandchildren were safe. She has not been able to make contact with them, however, as they are being kept at an undisclosed location on the instruction of the police.

Two men in their 20s and from Fyzabad, who were detained in connection with the kidnapping of Sooknanan, his wife, two children and a female relative of Sooknanan’s wife, remain in custody at two police stations in South Western Division.

The two were arrested following a dramatic rescue of the Sooknanan family in Barrackpore on Sunday, hours after the family was kidnapped on Saturday.