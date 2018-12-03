Prisoner believed behind UWI kidnapping

Maria Dass-Supersad

POLICE investigating the kidnapping of UWI manager Maria Dass-Supersad are expected to interview a prisoner who is believed to be one of a group of criminals who planned last Wednesday's attack on Dass-Supersad.

Two of the prisoner's associates, both in their late 20s and from Diego Martin, remain in police custody pending further investigations. Investigators revealed that phones found on the two suspects were checked by Cyber Crime investigators and showed several calls were made between the two suspects and the prisoner.

Dass-Supersad was rescued by police shortly after she was moved from a makeshift camp inside the Caura forest on Wednesday night. She is said to be on leave from work and is at home. Armed police are said to still be guarding Dass-Supersad while investigations are continuing.